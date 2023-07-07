Cuttack: The Orissa High Court has ordered a criminal investigation into the death of Anand Toppo after a hearing involving international hockey player Birendra Lakra. Earlier, the family members of the deceased had alleged involvement of Birendra and Manjit Tete, Anand's childhood friends in his death.

While hearing a petition filed by Anand’s father, the Orissa High Court ordered an investigation led by a DIG rank officer due to Lakra's position as a DSP. The court has directed the investigator to submit its report in the lower court.

The deceased’s father had filed a complaint against Lakra and Tete alleging against their involvement in Anand's death. He had then moved the High Court complaining of lack of an impartial investigation by the police into his son's death.

Anand was found hanging from the ceiling of the house on February 28, 2022. It was only 10 days ago that Anand had gotten married. Birendra, Manjeet and Anand were childhood friends. Birendra used to be adored by the deceased’s family.

Earlier, the Twin City Commissionerate Police had given Birendra a clean chit in this case. According to the police, injury marks were found on the deceased's neck and the evidence and medical reports clearly stated suicide as the cause of death. Thus, there was no suspicion of any foul play, police said.

Investigations had revealed that the deceased had consumed liquor and taken drugs containing barbiturates before his death. Chances of forcible administration of alcohol and drugs are also unlikely, police had added.

Now, a criminal investigation will be conducted by a DSP rank officer into the case in view of the high court's order, officials said.