Bhubaneswar Amid the heatwave in Odisha the industrial town of Jharsuguda recorded the highest temperature of 43 degrees C while Boudh Sambalpur and Talcher recorded above 42 degrees C Though Odisha recorded a marginal fall in temperature across the state the temperature was soaring above 40 degrees Celcius in around 20 placesSix places recorded temperatures at or above 41 degrees C This included Angul 411 Sundergarh 415 Bolangir 412 Titlagah and Malkangiri 415 each and Rourkela 41 Meawhile the state capital recorded 40 degrees CMeanwhile the IMD issued a yellow warning and stated that thunderstorms with lightening are very likely to occur in Koraput Malkangiri Rayagada Kandhamal Ganjam Gajapati Mayurbhanj Balasore Keonjhar and Bhadrak districts Lighttomoderate rain or thunderstorms were also predicted at Kendrapara Sundargarh Jharsuguda Sambalpur Deogarh Angul Dhenkanal Kalahandi Nabarangpur and Nuapada on MondayAlso read IMD issues heatwave warning in West Bengal Bihar AP scorching heat in Delhi Punjab HaryanaThe Odisha government has revised their school timings across Anganwadi centres owing to the heatwave conditions Classes will now be held from 7 am to 11 am from Monday All Anganwadi centres have also been directed to make arrangements for an adequate supply of drinking water the Women and Child Development Ministry stated in a notificicationDistrict collectors have been asked to change the timing of the Angandwadi centres based on the prevailing heatwave conditions in their areas It has also been decided that government and private schools will hold morning classes from MondayThe IMD on Sunday predicted an increase in temperatures in Delhi Punjab Haryana and North West India in the coming days The met department has also issued a warning of heat wave conditions over Bihar and Coastal Andhra Pradesh for the next 45 days over Punjab and Haryana for the next 2 days The department also declared an Orange alert in West Bengal