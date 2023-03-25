Balangir(Odisha): Gold particles were found in water coming out from a borewell in Odisha's Balangir district on Saturday. The incident took place in the Chanchanbahali village under the Khaprakhol block of Balangir district. The villagers were surprised when they found dispensing water mixed with gold particles.

According to sources, gold particles came out from the borewell from one of Mohammad Jawed's farmland on Friday. Jawed drew out the muddy water and soil remnants from the newly excavated borewell with help of a pump set. He was surprised to find some yellow pieces and fragments of shining yellow metal coming along with the soil and muddy water.

In curiosity, the local residents gathered to see the suspected gold particles themselves. In no time, the news spread and local administration and Khaprakhol tehsildar, Aditya Mishra visited the site and examined the fragments. Suspecting that the shining yellow granules could be gold, they collected the samples for laboratory tests, said the Tehsildar. After laboratory testing it will be clear if the metal is gold or not, he said.

Earlier, gold mines were found at separate locations in three districts of Odisha. According to Steel and Mines Minister Prafulla Mallik, the gold deposits have been found at four different places in the Keonjhar district, four places in the Mayurbhanj district and one place in the Deogarh district.