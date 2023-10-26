Bhadrak: In a shocking incident, a 14-year-old girl carried her father on a trolley for 35 kilometres from Dhusuri Nadigaon to Bhadrak District Headquarters Hospital (DHH) in Odisha, the police said on Thursday. The incident took place on Sunday, however, it came to light on Thursday after some journalists spotted her taking her father back home on a trolley from Bhadrak DHH.

According to sources, Sambhunath Sethi, a resident of Dhusuri Nadigaon, suffered grievous injuries in a group clash on Sunday. As Sambhunath's daughter Sujata was unable to hire a vehicle to take her father to the hospital, she carried him on a trolley and pedalled it to the Dhamnagar government hospital.

She then shifted her father from Dhamnagar Government Hospital to Bhadrak DHH on the same trolley on October 23. Meanwhile, on Thursday the hospital authorities asked her to take her father back, saying he needed surgery. With no option left, she shifted her father back home on the trolley.