Bargarh: Four members of a family including two minor children were allegedly stabbed to death by their relative over an alleged property dispute. The accused, who is the victim's uncle has been detained by the police in this connection. Investigations are underway, police said.

The brutal incident has been reported from Jhikijhiki village under Bhatli police station area in Odisha's Bargarh district on Monday. The deceased have been identified as Gurudev Bag, his wife Sibagri Bagh, 15-year-old son Chudamai and 10-year-old daughter Sravani. The victims' bloodied bodies were found in a room of their house.

According to local people, the deceased Gurudev Bag and the accused, Siba Bagh, were engaged in a bitter dispute over a plot of land for a long time. "The family seems to have lost their lives due to property dispute. Last night, the accused barged into the victim’s house and allegedly stabbed Gurudev and his family using a sharp object," police sources said. All four died on the spot. Locals reported the matter at Bhatli police station.

After getting information about the incident, police rushed to the spot. When the police entered the room, the four bodies were found lying on the floor in a pool of blood. Based on the complaint of the locals, police detained the accused and sent the bodies for postmortem. Then, they sealed the room in which the bodies were found. The forensic team was also called in for further investigation.

Police sources said that investigations have been initiated and more details will be available only after completing the postmortem.