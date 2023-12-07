Cuttack: A fire incident was reported in the Bhubaneswar-Howrah Jan Shatabdi Express at Cuttack station in Odisha on Thursday, sources said. No loss of life or injury has been reported in the incident. An official said that some passengers at the Cuttack Railway Station spotted fire emanating from one of the compartments early Thursday morning and accordingly informed the Railway Staff about it.

Soon after receiving the information, a team of railway staff along with the fire brigade officials rushed to the spot to douse the flames. The team later extinguished the fire without any loss of life or injury. While the cause of the fire was not immediately known, it is believed that a possible machinery fault sparked the fire on the train.

An official said that the firefighting operation lasted for 45 minutes after which the train started its journey from Cuttack towards Howrah. It can be recalled that in June also a fire broke out on the Secunderabad-Agartala Express at Berhampur railway station. The fire had emerged from B5 compartment of the train.

In the subsequent investigation, it was revealed that the fire broke out in the coach of the train due to a short circuit. In November, two fire incidents inside trains took place in New Delhi-Darbhanga Clone Express and Vaishali Express in Uttar Pradesh leading to injuries to many passengers. Following the twin fire incidents, Chief Safety Commissioner Uttar Pradesh, Jagan Kumar Garg and Prayagraj DRM Himanshu Budani had visited the Etawah station to investigate the cause of the fire incidents.