Bargarh (Odisha): Three members of a family died by suicide in Odisha's Bargarh. According to official sources, two siblings, both in their 20s, along with their mother consumed poisonous substances on Sunday morning. While the brother-sister duo died on the same day, their mother succumbed during treatment on Monday. The incident took place in Masterpada, under Sohela Police Station area limits.

The deceased were identified as Kumudini Sahu, her son Bansidhar Sahu, and daughter Subarna Mahajan. The incident came days after the death of Kumudini's husband Arjun Sahu, due to which, the family was under mental stress. Sources said that the neighbours found it suspicious when the family locked the door from the inside, following which, the neighbours informed the police.

The police rushed to the spot and found the door locked from the inside. The police officials broke the door open and found the three lying unconscious. They were rushed to Sohela Community Health Centre for treatment, where Bansidhar died. His sister Subarna also succumbed while being taken to Veer Surendra Sai Institute of Medical Sciences and Research (VIMSAR) Burla. Soon Kumushini's condition also started to deteriorate and she also succumbed on Monday morning.

Bibhuti Bhoi, Sub- Divisional Police Officer of Padmapur confirming the incident, said, "Initial investigations reveal that the trio might have attempted suicide due to depression. However, a detailed investigation into this incident is on." Sources said that On September 6, Arjun Sahu passed away due to a heart attack. Following his demise, the family was extremely disturbed. This could've prompted them to take the extreme step.

Suicide is not a solution: If you are having suicidal thoughts or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation -04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline number -9152987821 (available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm).

