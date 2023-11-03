ETV BHARAT WOMAN SCRIBE ACCUSES ODIA PRODUCER TUTU NAYAK OF SLAPPING HER WHILE COVERING EVENT IN BHUBANESWAR

The incident took place at Sriya-Swati Talkies here around 12.50 pm. The journalist has lodged a complaint at Kharvel Nagar police station demanding action against him.

In her complaint, journalist Debasmita Rout said, "Film producer Tutu Nayak slapped me on the face without any reason and hurled abuses at me. It happened so suddenly that I dropped my mobile phone on the ground. As I was picking up the phone, he again hit me on the back. I don't know why he behaved like this."