DOPT ASKS ODISHA GOVT TO TAKE ACTION AGAINST IAS FOR RULE VIOLATION BJD SAYS CM ENTRUSTED RESPONSIBILITIES

Bhubaneswar: Odisha BJP workers on Thursday staged a black flag protest against 5T Secretary VK Pandian's visit to Jagatsinghpur district. The saffron party has accused the IAS officer of conducting meetings and announcing sops by bypassing public representatives.

Earlier, Bhubaneshwar MP Aparajita Sarangi and Odisha BJP chief Manmohan Samal had complained against Pandian. Following this, the Centre asked the Odisha chief secretary to take necessary action against him. Condemning the BJP, the BJD asked the saffron party not to level unnecessary allegations and said that the chief minister has the right to assign certain duties to any person.

On Tuesday, the Department of Personnel & Training (DoPT), Government of India, in its letter to the Chief Secretary, mentioned about a complaint filed by Sarangi and Samal on June 24 against the 5T Secretary. This came after the 5T Secretary, at a meeting in Bargarh, played an audio message of chief minister Naveen Patnaik claiming that he has sent him to inquire about the well-being of people. The state Congress, however, questioned the authenticity of the audio clip.

BJD leader Prasanna Acharya said that the chief minister has not transferred power, but has only entrusted responsibilities. "Being the head of the administration, CM can entrust people with different responsibilities. The Centre's letter is a normal process," he said

After DoPT's letter, Sarangi too took to the Twitter saying, “Government has taken cognizance of the violation of service conduct rule by an officer in Odisha. Based on clear evidence of violation, DoPT has asked Chief Secretary to take action as State is the cadre controlling authority. Hope law will be allowed to take its course.”

The Opposition BJP and Congress have been launching repeated attacks on Patnaik and 5T Secretary over the latter’s visit to several districts and public meetings. Speaking about the course of action for the state government, Sarangi said, “The Chief Secretary is a very senior bureaucrat and an efficient officer. I am sure he will take appropriate action after considering all the evidence I have provided against the erring officer.”

Countering Sarangi’s attacks on Pandian, the BJD called a press conference to raise questions on her constituency. BJD spokesperson Shreemayee Mishra said, “We want to know what steps have been taken to drain rain water in front of the ISKCON temple in Bhubaneswar.”

Sarangi responded alleging that the BJD feared her and so is asking her questions when she is not even in the town. “Sarangi never minces her words while answering questions of her political opponents. The BJD should have questioned it when she was in the town, not when she is abroad on another assignment. I think the spokespersons of the BJD are afraid of her and so they are throwing questions at her when she is not here,” said, president of Bhubaneswar District BJP, Babu Singh.

Also Read: Odisha bags 325 investment proposals worth Rs 8.90 lakh cr so far in biz summit

Meanwhile, senior Congress leader Bijay Patnaik has sought an inquiry against Pandian and appropriate action against the officer. The Congress even went on to allege that the Centre will not take any action as both the BJD and BJP support each other.