DEPRESSION TO INTENSIFY INTO CYCLONE MAY CROSS ANDHRA COAST ON TUESDAY

Bhubaneswar: The depression over the Bay of Bengal on Saturday intensified into a deep depression and is likely to become a cyclone within 24 hours before crossing the Andhra Pradesh coast between Nellore and Machilipatnam on December 5, IMD said. Several places in Southern and coastal Odisha are likely to experience rainfall from December 3 to December 7 because of this.

If the system intensifies into a cyclone, it will be called 'Michaung', a name suggested by Myanmar. In a special bulletin, the IMD said that at 5.30 pm, the depression over the Bay of Bengal lay centred at about 380 km away from Puducherry, 390 km from Chennai, 520 km from Nellore, 620 km from Bapatla and 620 km from Machilipatnam.

It is likely to intensify into a Cyclonic Storm over the Southwest Bay of Bengal on Sunday and move towards the coast of south Andhra Pradesh and adjoining north Tamil Nadu by Monday, the bulletin said.

"Thereafter, it would move nearly northwards almost parallel and close to south Andhra Pradesh coast and cross South Andhra Pradesh coast between Nellore and Machilipatnam during forenoon of December 5th as a cyclonic storm with a maximum sustained wind speed of 80-90 kmph gusting to 100 kmph," the IMD said.

Keeping in view the possible impact on Odisha, the IMD has also issued Orange warning (be prepared) to five Odisha districts on December 5 when they are likely to experience heavy rain. The districts are Malkangiri, Koraput, Rayagada, Gajapati and Ganjam. Similarly, yellow warning (be updated) has been issued to Nabarangpur, Kalahandi and Kandhamal districts for Monday.

The weather agency has also advised the fishermen not to venture into the sea from December 4 due to probable turbulent sea conditions. Those who are out at sea have been advised to return immediately. Senior weather scientist Umashankar Dash at Meteorological Centre Bhubaneswar said: "Under the effect of the cyclone, some places in Malkangiri, Koraput, Rayagada, Gajapati and Ganjam and one or two places in Nabarangpur, Kalahandi, Kandhamal and coastal districts are likely to experience light to moderate rainfall on December 3."

The national weather agency has predicted that squally weather conditions, with wind speeds reaching 35-45 kmph, are likely in the coastal districts of Gajapati, Ganjam, Puri and Jagatsinghpur on December 5. Meanwhile, the state special relief commissioner has put seven coastal districts -- Balasore, Bhadrak, Kendrapara, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Khurda and Ganjam -- on alert in view of the possible cyclone brewing in the Bay of Bengal.

Odisha's agriculture department issued an advisory for the formers in south and coastal districts, to go for procurement of matured crops including paddy. The state government has also cancelled leaves of field staff under the Agriculture and Farmers Empowerment Department of Malkangiri, Gajapati, Ganjam, Koraput and Rayagada districts for five days from Saturday.