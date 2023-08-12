Bolangir (Odisha): The daughter-in-law of the Odisha royal family, Adrija Manjari Singh Deo has sought security from Bolangir Police as she wanted to visit the palace and collect her belongings. Adrija, who is the granddaughter of former Prime Minister Vishwanath Pratap Singh had earlier filed a dowry harassment case against her husband and in-laws.

Adrija, wife of Arkesh Narayan Singh Deo and daughter-in-law of BJD leader Ananga Udaya Singh Deo, reached Bolangir Town police station on Saturday after reportedly being denied entry into the palace. She, however, alleged that the police were not cooperating with her.

“I am here to collect my belongings from the palace. When I went to the palace I found the gate locked and I was not allowed to enter. As my life is under threat I seek help from the police for entering the palace," Adrija said.

"I have submitted an application to the police stating that I want to visit the palace to collect my belongings. For this, I have requested them to provide police protection to me. But, I am yet to get any assurance from them," alleged Adrija. She accused that police were coming up with excuses instead of helping her.

"When I met the SP, he said that as per the protocol, the investigating officer (IO) of Dehradun police station should come here and only then something can be done. I can’t understand the justification behind his statement,” she added. No comments were available from Arkesh Narayan Singh Deo or any of his family members in this connection.

Adrija got married to Arkesh Narayan Singh Deo in 2017 and in May 2023, she lodged a dowry harassment case against her husband, father-in-law, mother-in-law Bijaylaxmi Devi, elder brother-in-law Kalikesh Narayan Singh Deo and sister-in-law Meghana Rana at Dehradun’s Rajpur police station.

Bolangir SDPO Tufan Bagh said that a case has been filed in Dehradun by Adrija but Dehradun Police have not informed them about collection of her belongings. Since there is a case in this regard, police cannot go to someone's house and pick up goods, he said. As far as the issue of security is concerned, police will always provide necessary assistance in this regard, Bagh added.

