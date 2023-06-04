Bhubaneswar (Odisha): The Odisha government on Sunday said the death figure in the tragic triple train accident at Bahanaga station in Balasore stood at 275 as some of the bodies had been "counted twice". Of the 275 deceased, 187 bodies are yet to be identified.

"Some bodies have been counted twice at the accident site and in hospitals. So, after proper counting, the final death figure stood at 275," said Odisha Chief Secretary Pradeep Kumar Jena. Out of 275 dead bodies, 78 were identified and handed over to their family members after the autopsy, he said, adding that the handing over of another 10 bodies was also under process.

Jena said of the remaining 187 bodies, 170 bodies have been brought to Bhubaneswar while another 17 bodies were in transit to the capital city from Balasore. The bodies have been brought to different mortuaries in Bhubaneswar in a dignified way by 85 ambulances. Only two bodies were brought in each ambulance, he informed.

Stating that the major challenge before the government was identifying the bodies, the chief secretary said, "We have uploaded the pictures of the dead bodies on websites. If someone can identify the body of their family member, he/she can contact the helpline number 18003450061 /1929 (24A-7)."

The pictures of bodies have been uploaded on the websites: srcodisha.nic.in., www.bmc.gov.in., and www.osdma.org. The list of injured have also been uploaded on these websites. The government has also taken steps to provide death certificates to the family members of deceased persons in a hassle-free manner, he informed.

As many as 1,175 patients were admitted to various hospitals, out of which 793 have been discharged. Most of the injured patients are in stable condition. A total of 382 passengers were undergoing treatment in various government and private hospitals.

