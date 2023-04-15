Sambalpur Hours after an unidentified youth was killed in a fresh violence on Friday night the district administration issued orders for a curfew in Sambalpur with immediate effect until further orders officials said on Satuday The orders were issued by Subcollector Sambalpur district Pravash Chandra DandasanaInvoking section 1441 of Code of Criminal Procedure CrPC the subcollector said no individuals or groups are allowed to leave their homes unelss it is an emergency and a four hour relaxation two hours each in the morning and evening will be provided to collect essential services No individuals or group of people are to exit there houses So as to ensure peace and tranquility in the jurisdictional area of Town police station ps Dhanupali ps Khetraraj ps Ainthapali ps Bareipali ps and Sadar ps of Sambalpur with immediate effect until further orders the orders readHowever in emergency for procurement of any essential items may be made during the hours of 8 am to 10 am and 330 pm to 530 pm Further for any medical emergencies a helpline is declared Strict action as per law would be initiated against violators it further saidMultiple clashes broke out on Friday evening when the Hanuman Jayanti processions were taken out In the violence that ensured several shops and establishments were set on fire by miscreants in certain parts of Sambalpur city The district administration have appealed to the public to cooperate with the curfew to prevent any untoward situationSambalpur collector Ananya Das who inspected the violence hit areas with the police top brass has urged the police to use force to disperse the mobs A similar clash broke out on April 12 and in connection with those clashes police have arrested over a dozen suspects and are in the process of identifying the miscreants from there Amid sporadic violence a procession by the Hanuman Jayanti Samanyoya Samiti passed off peaceful on Friday