CRPF OFFICER SHOOTS HIMSELF DEAD IN WASHROOM

Raighar Odisha A Central Reserve Police Force CRPF officer allegedly shot himself dead with an AK47 rifle in his office washroom in Odisha s Raighar Tuesday morning The deceased officer has been identified as Sunil Kumar Sources said that he was posted as 2IC in the CRPF s 4th Battalion This comes days after a 59yearold CRPF subInspector died by suicide on Wednesday The incident took place at the CRPF campus near Chiloda village in Gandhinagar According to police reports the SI was found dead in a pool of blood at his barrack A team of police who reached the CRPF campus to probe the incident said that it is a case of death by suicide Also read CRPF jawan dies by suicide in Gujarat s GandhinagarThe police has recovered the jawan s AK 47 rifle from the spot The deceased was identified as Kishan Mohanbhai Rathore He was a resident of Rakhial in Gujarat s Ahmedabad Sources said that Rathore had returned from a leave a few days ago The deceased jawan s body was sent to Gandhinagar Civil Hospital for postmortem The incident came to light after his brothersinarms heard gun shot sound from his barrack following which he checked on him Rathore was then found lying in a pool of blood with gunshot injuries Suicide is not solutionIf you are having suicidal thoughts or are worried about a friend or need emotional support someone is always there to listen Call Sneha Foundation 04424640050 available 24x7 or iCall the Tata Institute of Social Sciences helpline 9152987821 which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm