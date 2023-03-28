Bargarh: A CRPF jawan allegedly shot himself dead with his service rifle in Jagadalpur CRPF camp in Bargarh district of Odisha on Monday, officials said. The deceased has been identified as Prasanjit Pal, a resident of West Bengal. According to an official, the CRPF jawan was on duty at the security tower from 10:00 PM to 12:00 AM. At around 11:30 pm on Monday, the fellow soldiers of Prasanajit heard the sound of gunshots.

On hearing the gunshot, his fellow jawans rushed to the spot and found Prasanajit lying in a pool of blood with gunshot injuries. The jawans immediately took Prasanajit to Padmapur hospital where doctors declared him dead. The body has been sent for a post-mortem to ascertain the cause of death. Meanwhile, a team of police reached the Jagadalpur CRPF camp in Bargarh district to probe the incident.

Also read: Jammu & Kashmir: CRPF official shoots self in Srinagar

The exact reason behind Prasanjit taking the harsh step is yet to be ascertained. It can be recalled that another jawan of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) also died due to suicide at a hotel room in Jharsuguda town of Odisha in June last year. The deceased jawan was identified as Ajit Babu. Reports said that Babu was serving at Jashpur in Chhattisgarh and had checked into the hotel on June 12.

When the jawan did not come out of his hotel room, the hotel staff knocked on his door, but to no avail. The hotel staff later broke into the room and later found him dead. On notice, the Jharsuguda Town Police and forensic team had launched an investigation into the matter.



Suicide is not solution

If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 9152987821, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.