Berhampur: The court of additional district and sessions judge (ADJ-III), Ganjam, awarded life imprisonment to the former Odisha legislator, Narayan Reddy, on Monday. The former MLA from Chhatrapur and CPI leader, Narayan Reddy, was awarded a life term in connection with the death of a reserve police inspector in 1998 during the police-public clash. Besides Reddy, the court also awarded life imprisonment to 12 other accused in the case.

Expressing unhappiness over the verdict, the former Chhatrapur MLA said he will appeal against the verdict. “We are disappointed. I will go to the higher court to get justice,” said Reddy. It may be recalled that the clash between police and the public took a violent turn during a meeting at Sindhi village. The clash broke out over land acquisition by a private company for a project. Bombs were also hurled at the protest site. Police reserve inspector Binay Meher was killed in the violent clash. A case under Section 302 of the IPC was registered at the Chhatrapur Police Station in this connection.