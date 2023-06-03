Hyderabad : The President of India, Prime Minister, leaders of Opposition parties and world leaders condoled the largescale death of Odisha train tragedy victims. In their messages posted on Twitter, they conveyed their heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and wished for the smooth going of the rescue operations and the early recovery of the injured.

President Droupadi Murmu expressed deep anguish to know about the loss of lives in the unfortunate train accident in Balasore, Odisha. She said that her heart goes out to the bereaved families and that she would pray for the success of rescue operations and the quick recovery of the injured.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed distress at the train accident in Odisha and said that in this hour of grief, his thoughts are with the bereaved families. He wished that the injured may recover soon and said that he had spoken to Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and took stock of the situation. Rescue operations are underway at the spot of the mishap while every possible assistance is being given to all those affected, Modi said, according to a press release.

Nepal Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal, in his condolence message, said that he was saddened by the loss of lives and conveyed his condolences to PM Modi and the bereaved families in this hour of grief.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said he was anguished by the tragic news of the accident, which involved the Coromandel Express train in Balasore, Odisha. Stating that his heart goes out to the bereaved families and he wished for the speedy recovery of the injured. He also urged Congress workers and leaders to extend the required support in rescue efforts at the accident site.

United Nations General Assembly President Csaba Korosi said he was deeply saddened at the news of the death of passengers in Odisha train mishap. He further said that his thoughts and prayers are with the victims.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said that she was shocked to know that the Coromandel Express collided with a goods train near Balasore today evening and some people have been seriously affected and injured.