Bhubaneswar (Odisha) : Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik spoke to Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi today on the phone and briefed him about the latest situation at the Balasore triple train accident spot and on the treatment being given to the injured victims. The Chief Minister told the PM that all possible steps were being taken to save the lives of injured passengers in different hospitals in Odisha.

The doctors and medical students are doing their best they can to save lives at this critical time. Also, common people were coming forward to donate blood to injured persons. Naveen Patnaik said that they were following a policy that underlined the theme - 'Every Life is Precious.' He further said that starting from the rescue operation to carrying the injured to hospitals and making arrangements for treatment, the government was leaving no stone unturned to save lives.

Detailing the latest ground situation, Naveen Patnaik told PM Modi that as many as 1,175 patients have been admitted to various hospitals and out of them, 793 have been discharged already. Most of the injured patients were in stable condition as they had a providential escape with minor wounds, he added. Currently, 382 passengers are now undergoing treatment in various government and private hospitals in Odisha state, the CM informed.

The Prime Minister thanked the Chief Minister for the prompt and efficient action taken during the unexpected crisis. The centre is ready to provide any kind of assistance if required, Modi told Naveen Patnaik, official sources said. The PM also praised the people of Odisha for the kind of support and timely help they extended in this hour of loss and suffering.