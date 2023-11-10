Nabarangpur: The police arrested the headmaster and an assistant teacher of an Ashram School in Odisha's Nabarangpur district for allegedly gang-raping a student of class VI. The incident took place on November 7, but the matter came to light after the victim's father lodged a complaint with the police on November 9.

The victim is an 11-year-old girl, who experienced excruciating pain after the incident and shared it with her parents. Thereafter, she was taken to a medical centre for treatment. But the pain did not subside, and her family took her to Nabarangpur District Headquarters Hospital.

As per the report, the victim disclosed the matter in front of a nurse first, subsequently, it was conveyed to her family members. Following this, the girl's parents complained at the Kundei police Fandi under relevant sections of the IPC and POCSO Act.