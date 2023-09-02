New Delhi: The Centre has notified the appointment of Sibo Sankar Mishra, advocate-on-record, and Ananda Chandra Behera, judicial officer, as judges of Orissa High Court. The Centre also notified the appointment of a judicial officer as an additional judge of the Gauhati High Court and also an additional judge as a judge of the Kerala High Court.

Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal, on X, formerly known as Twitter, said: “In exercise of the power conferred by the Constitution of India, the President of India, after consultation with the Chief Justice of India, is pleased to appoint the following as Judges / Additional Judges of High Courts. I convey my best wishes to them: - Sibo Sankar Mishra, advocate, appointed as judge, Orissa High Court; Ananda Chandra Behera, judicial officer, appointed as judge, Orissa High Court; Budi Habung, judicial officer, appointed as an additional judge, Gauhati High Court; and Justice C. S. Sudha, Additional Judge, Kerala High Court, appointed as a judge, Kerala High Court”.

On August 17, the Supreme Court collegium headed by Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud had recommended appointing a judicial officer and an advocate as judges of Orissa High Court, a judicial officer for appointment as a judge of the Gauhati High Court, and also recommended an additional judge, for appointment as permanent judge of the High Court of Kerala.

The collegium also comprising justices S K Kaul and Sanjiv Khanna recommended the names of the following candidates for appointment as Judges of the High Court of Orissa: Sibo Sankar Mishra, advocate, and Ananda Chandra Behera, judicial officer.

According to the collegium the Chief Justice of the High Court of Orissa in consultation with his two senior-most colleagues made the above recommendation on January 17, 2023, and the Chief Minister and the Governor of the state of Odisha have concurred in the recommendation.