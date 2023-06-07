CBI FIR IN ODISHA TRAIN CRASH EXPOSES MODI GOVTS SABOTAGE LIE

Hyderabad: Amid BJP floating theories of a TMC conspiracy and sabotage angle in the Odisha triple train wreck, the TMC asserted that the First Investigation Report registere by the country's premier investigation agency of puncturing those claims as lies, on Wednesday.

Saket Gokhale, National Spokesperson, All India Trinamool Congress, in a string of tweets stated that the lies of the Modi government with regard to the Odisha train crash- one of the deadliest train crashes since Independence, have been exposed.

Yesterday, CBI filed an FIR and took over the investigation of the Odisha train crash. What's shocking is that the FIR shows that Modi government and Ashwini Vaishnaw are lying about a conspiracy. The charges applied by the CBI in the FIR are Sec 337, 338, 304A IPC & Sec 153, 154, & 175 of the Railway Act(sic), Saket wrote in twitter, sharing two pages from the CBI FIR.

As you can see from the FIR copy, ALL sections pertain to NEGLIGENCE & not a single section related to sabotage or conspiracy has been applied. Also the FIR states that: "At present, culpability of specific Railway employees has not been ascertained." This exposes the LIE told by Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on June 4 where he had said that "we have identified the people responsible for the accident."

Further, sub-inspector of Balasore Railway Police in his statement to CBI has said that: "the unfortunate incident took place due to the NEGLIGENCE OF RAILWAYS causing heavy loss of human lives" Again: Odisha Police also claims negligence of railways & NOT sabotage, Saket added.

It is, therefore, crystal clear that there is no prima facie evidence of sabotage as claimed by the Modi Govt and that the Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw lied on 4th June when he claimed "people responsible for the crash have been identified," the tweet read.

The TMC leader wondered as to why a CBI probe has been ordered into the accident when there's no prima facie evidence of sabotage. He also sought to know why the government ignored the Feb 2023 letter from South Western Railways raising an alarm of a possible crash due to interlocking failure.

He iterated the Opposition demand the Ashwini Vaishnaw should stepdown as a Union Minister of Railways accusing the latter of burying the truth.

