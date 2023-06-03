Bhubaneswar (Odisha) : The East Coast Railway headquartered at Bhubaneswar, Odisha, has announced the cancellation, diversion and partial cancellation of several trains in the wake of the horrific accident involving the Bengaluru-Howrah Super Fast Express and the Coromandel Express and a goods train at Balasore in the State yesterday evening.

The partially cancelled trains are:

1. 18021 Kharagpur-Khurda Road Express from Kharagpur on 03.06.2023 will originate from Baitarani Road to Khurda Road and remain cancelled from Kharagpur to Baitarani Road.

2. 12891 Bangiriposi-Bhubaneswar Express from Bangiriposi on 03.06.2023 will originate from Jajpur Keonjhar Road to Bhubaneswar and remain cancelled from Bangiriposi to Jajpur K Road.

3. 18411 Balasore-Bhubaneswar MEMU on 03.06.2023 will originate from Jenapur to Bhubaneswar instead of Balasore to Bhubaneswar.

4. 18022 Khurda Road-Kharagpur Express from Khurda Road on 02.06.2023 will run up to Baitarani Road and will remain cancelled from Baitarani Road to Kharagpur.

5. 12892 Bhubaneswar-Bangiriposi Express from Bhubaneswar on 02.06.2023 will run up to Jajpur Keonjhar Road and will remain cancelled from Jajpur K Road to Bangiriposi.

6. 08412 Bhubaneswar-Balasore MEMU from Bhubaneswar on 02.06.2023 will run up to Jenapur and will remain cancelled from Jenapur to Balasore.

The cancelled trains are:

1. 12838 Puri-Howrah Express from Puri on 02.06.2023.

2. 18410 Puri-Shalimar Shri Jagannath Express from Puri on 02.06.2023.

3. 08012 Puri-Bhanjapur Special from Puri on 02.06.2023.

The diverted trains are:

1. 03229 Puri-Patna Special from Puri on 02.06.2023 will run via Jakhapura-Jaroli route.

2. 12840 Chennai-Howrah Mail from Chennai on 01.06.2023 will run via Jakhapura and Jaroli route.

3. 18048 Vasco da Gama-Howrah Amaravati Express from Vasco on 01.06.2023 will run via Jakhapura-Jaroli route.

4. 22850 Secunderabad-Shalimar Expr5ess from Secunderabad on 02.06.2023 will run via Jakhapura and Jaroli.

5. 12801 Puri-New Delhi Purusottam Express from Puri on 02.06.2023 will run via Jakhapura & Jaroli route.

6. 18477 Puri-Rishikesh Kalinga Utkal Express from Puri on 02.06.2023 will run via Angul-Sambalpur City-Jharsuguda Road-Ib route.

7. 22804 Sambalpur-Shalimar Express from Sambalpur on 02.06.2023 will run via Sambalpur City-Jharsuguda Route.

8. 12509 Bangalore-Guwahati Express from Bangalore on 01.06.2023 will run via Vizianagaram-Titilagarh-Jharsuguda-Tata route.

9. 15929 Tambaram-New Tinsukia Express from Tambaram on 01.06.2023 will run via Ranital-Jaroli route.