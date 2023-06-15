BRIDE CALLS OFF WEDDING AS GROOM DEMANDS MUTTON IN FEAST IN ODISHAS SAMBALPUR

Sambalpur (Odisha): A bride called off her wedding after the groom and his kin allegedly demanded mutton to be served in the marriage feast and humiliated the family. The incident took place in the bride's house located in the Dhama area of Odisha's Sambalpur district.

According to sources, in the wedding ceremony, various types of delicacies were served to the 'Baaratis', including mutton. During the wedding feast, all the Baaratis had their meal, however, the mutton fell short and the last seven to eight Baaratis could not be served the same.

As it was late at night, the bride's family was unable to arrange mutton and the groom's kin were adamant in their demand that mutton be served and misbehaved with the bride's family, so the bride decided to call off the wedding. As per sources, the groom is a banker and works in a nationalised bank.

Also read: Groom runs away from wedding in UP's Bareilly; bride chases him for 20 km

Speaking about the incident, the bride said, "Everything was going on smoothly. The meals were served properly and even mutton was served as well. But, it finished before the last six or seven persons could eat. The Baaratis then started arguing with my father, including the groom, accusing him of mismanagement. My family members asked them to be quiet and tried to solve the matter, but they were adamant about mutton and started misbehaving with my family." She said that if a man cannot respect the senior members of her family then how can she feel secure with him?