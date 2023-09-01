Angul (Odisha): A bomb-like object with a timer was found near a camp office of Talcher MLA Brajkishore Pradhan at Nandira in Talcher of Odisha's Angul district, police said on Friday. On receiving the information, the police reached the spot cordoned off the area and called in the bomb disposal squad, Talcher sub-divisional police officer Manas Ranjan Barik said.

The bomb disposal squad then defused the bomb. Barik further said, "The bomb was fitted with a timer mechanism. We will send it to the laboratory for further examination and to know whether any explosive materials are inside the bomb."

Also read: Secretariat in Mumbai searched after bomb threat call but nothing suspicious found; man held

The police scanned the area near MLA Pradhan's camp office to find if any other such object was kept there. Investigations were underway to nab those involved in the case, he said. The incident took place on a day when Angul district Biju Janata Dal (BJD) leaders and workers organised a road blockade on National Highway 53 protesting against its poor condition.

Pradhan and his supporters were scheduled to take out a rally from the office premises. The bomb was spotted by some party workers, who informed the police. Pradhan allegedly said that some conspirators may have planted the bomb to disturb the protest rally. (With PTI Inputs)