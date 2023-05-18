Bolangir: The body of a youth, chopped into 12 pieces, was recovered by Odisha police on Wednesday from a locked house in Salepani in Bolangir district. The pieces were packed in seven black polythene bags, police sources said.

The deceased, identified as Rinku Meher, lived with his younger brother and parents in a rented house in Salepani. Around 20 days back, Rinku was reportedly beaten up by his parents and had to be admitted in Burla Medical Centre in a critical condition, police sources said. A few days back, Rinku's brother went to meet him at the medical centre but did not return home.

The matter came to light after the locals found a foul smell emanating from the house and they informed the police after they found that the door was locked from inside. The police broke the lock in the presence of a magistrate and recovered the decomposed chopped body parts of Rinku. The murderer chopped Rinku's body parts after killing him and then neatly packed those in seven bags in an attempt to destroy evidence, police said.

Also Read: UP: Woman's chopped body found stuffed in bag in Meerut

Police said the family members are suspected to be involved in the murder. "We have heard that Rinku had a tiff with his parents so this is also being probed Again, it is likely that the murder could have been committed due to some other reason. We are investigating the case from all angles. The culprit would be booked very soon," police said.

A forensic team arrived at the house and is carrying out the necessary investigations, police said. Bolangir sub-divisional police officer Tophan Bagh said it appears to be a case of planned murder. "The murderer had used a very sharp object during the incident. The motive behind the murder is yet to be ascertained," he added.