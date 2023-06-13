BIHAR MAN INJURED IN ODISHA TRIPLE TRAIN ACCIDENT SUCCUMBS AT SCB HOSPITAL CUTTACK DEATH TOLL RISES TO 289

Cuttack The death toll in the tragic Jun 2 triple train accident in Balasore district of Odisha rose to 289 after an injured passenger died while undergoing treatment at SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack on Tuesday officials said The deceased passenger has been identified as Vijay Pasvan from Bihar This is the first death to be recorded at SCB among the injured who were admitted for treatment here An official said that Pasvan was earlier shifted to SCB Medical College and Hospital in critical condition on the day of the train accident on June 2 He was undergoing treatment at the Central ICU of SCB in Cuttack where he succumbed to his injuries today At present 81 injured passengers of the Odisha train tragedy are undergoing treatment at SCB Medical College and Hospital Also read Odisha triple train accident CBI detains 3 railway employees for questioningPertinently the Shri Rama Chandra Bhanja SCB Medical College and Hospital Cuttack was in news last week as well after a 15yearold boy from Nepal who survived the deadly Balasore triple train crash reunited with his family members on Tuesday Jun 6 at the Hospital The teenage boy identified as Ramanand Paswani along with three of his fellow Nepalese was travelling on Coromandel Express when the deadly crash took place While three of his relatives died in the train accident Ramanand miraculously escaped with injuries and was admitted to the SCB Hospital for treatment Over 1000 people were injured in one of the deadliest accidents in recent years As for the investigation of the deadly accident the Central Bureau of Investigation CBI on Monday detained three employees of Indian Railways including a station master and a technician for questioning in connection with the accident