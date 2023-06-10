Bhubaneswar Odisha Wellknown Malaysian Bharatanatyam exponent Sri Ganesan in his sixties collapsed while attending a function in the city on Friday evening and was later declared dead by doctors of a hospital here The incident took place when Ganesan who is the director of Sri Ganesalaya in Kuala Lumpur Malaysia had come to receive an award from a cultural organisation which was hosting the Devadasi Dance event at the Bhanja Kala Mandap Friday was the final day of the threeday event Also read Bihar dancer and singer shot after refusing to dance along with miscreants in birthday partyPeople who attended the event said that the famed Bharatanatyam exponent performed his dance before the audience However later while lighting the lamp he collapsed on the stage He was rushed to the Capital Hospital in the Ganga Nagar area but the doctors there declared him dead said the organiser of the cultural event According to a doctor at the Capital Hospital Ganesan s death could be due to sudden cardiac arrest The exact cause of his death will be ascertained only after the postmortem the doctor said The organiser also said Ganesan s immediate family members have been informed about his death and his body will be handed to them after postmortem According to Jagabandhu Jena organiser of the festival the famed Bharatanatyam dancer was in good health when the program started He performed a Bharatanatyam recital based on the Geet Govind in the cultural program However unfortunately he collapsed on the stage while lighting the lamp added JenaAlso read Artist dies during live dance performance in Jammu