Bhubaneswar (Odisha) : Another special train will start from Odisha's Bhadrak to carry stranded passengers in the Balasore train accident to Chennai. It will have stoppages at CTC, BBSR and all major places en route. The train will also have a parcel van attached to carry the dead bodies if required. The passengers and relatives can avail of the train service, said the East Coast Railways.

The Railways are making all possible arrangements to ensure a safe journey back home for all those stranded midway through their travel because of Friday's disastrous crash. The restoration work was continuing after the deadly thee-train accident in Odisha's Balasore. Today's special train is scheduled to start from Bhadrak to Chennai at 1:00 pm. It is stated that over 20 bogies of the two passenger express trains were derailed and mangled. All of these coaches have been cleared from the tracks.

Already, one similar special train from Balasore carried over 133 passengers affected by the derailment on Friday to Chennai in the early hours of Sunday, as per the TN government sources. So far, the death toll in the train crash involving the Coromandel and Bengaluru-Howrah express trains reached 288, according to sources.

Some of the derailed coaches were badly mangled under the high-intensity impact of the collision between the two super-fast trains that were running at speeds above 100 kmph at the time of the accident.

Special teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Fire Services, and Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF) were involved in the relief and restoration operations. The IAF's Mi-17 helicopters were pressed into service to evacuate the deceased and injured.