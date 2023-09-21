New Delhi: As expected, Biju Janata Dal (BJD) decided to back the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre, its close ally, like a trusted partner as it did always on key issues.

The ruling party in Odisha has issued a three-line Whip to its Rajya Sabha MPs to be present in the House and support the passage of the Women's Reservation Bill. A discussion on the Women's Reservation Bill, which was introduced in Rajya Sabha for passage, is on.

Meanwhile, on the Bill being brought in the Upper House, BJD MP Sasmit Patra said that Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has always supported the Bill and based on his instructions, BJD MPs will vote in favour of the passage of the Bill.

"Our leader CM Naveen Patnaik and BJD have always had the commitment that the Women's Reservation Bill be passed in the Parliament. BJD has been making this effort for several years. It is a historic day. It will be passed in the Rajya Sabha and as per the instruction by our leader Naveen Patnaik, a three-line whip has been issued for MPs of BJD. All our MPs will be present in the Rajya Sabha and all of them will vote in favour of the passage of the Bill," Patra said.

Lok Sabha on Wednesday passed the Women’s Reservation Bill which provides for 33 per cent reservation for women in Lok Sabha and state assemblies. The Constitution (One Hundred and Twenty-Eighth Amendment) Bill, 2023, was passed after a reply by Law Minister Meghwal. The Bill was passed following division with 454 members voting in favour of the legislation and two against it on the motion for the passage moved by Meghwal. The amendments moved by opposition members were negatived and there was also voting on clauses of the bill. The 'Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam' is the first bill passed by Lok Sabha during the special session after it shifted to the new Parliament building on Tuesday. The 'Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam' is a "historic legislation" that will further boost women's empowerment and will enable "greater participation of women in our political process," Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Wednesday after the passage of the bill in Lok Sabha. The bill was passed by a majority of the total membership of the House and by a majority of not less than two-thirds of the members of the House “present and voting”.