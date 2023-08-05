Bhubaneswar (Odisha): Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who is on a two-day official visit to Odisha will hold meetings with officials over the course of his visit. The senior BJP leader reached the state capital Bhubaneswar at 11.50 pm on Friday. BJP state president Manmohan Samal and Bhubaneswar MP Aparajita Sarangi and other party leaders received the Home Minister at the airport.

On Saturday, Amit Shah is scheduled to attend meetings on Left-Wing Extremism and disaster management. Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik will also attend the meetings at the state secretariat. However, there is no official word on whether the Union Minister will hold a separate one-to-one meeting with the Chief Minister.

Shah is also scheduled to launch a national highway project here. According to the Union Minister's programme list, a 30-minute meeting is scheduled after the two meetings at the secretariat. However, the programme list does not mention whom the Union Minister will meet. According to official sources, Amit Shah will visit the BJP's state office on Saturday afternoon and hold a meeting with the party leaders there. The Union Minister is also scheduled to attend a meeting at the airport lounge before leaving for Delhi.

Amit Shah's visit to the state comes a day after Naveen Patnaik-led Biju Janata Dal extended support to the BJP on Delhi Services Bill. Shah's earlier visit to the state on June 17 was cancelled as he was overseeing the evacuation in Gujarat ahead of the landfall of cyclone Biparjoy.

