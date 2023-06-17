Ambulance not available, elderly woman's dead body carried on bicycle In Odisha Health Minister's district

Subarnapur (Odisha): The mortal remains of an old woman were carried on a bicycle from the hospital as the officials concerned did not come forward to provide an ambulance. The inhuman incident surfaced at Binika in the Subarnapur district of Odisha. Videos of the family members taking the dead body of the aged woman on a bicycle did rounds on social media in the area.

The incident exposed how the health system was in bad condition in Odisha's health minister Niranjana Puri's own district, Subarnapur. Due to the non-availability of an ambulance, the relatives had to carry the old woman's dead body on a bicycle. The old woman named Rukmini Sahu from the Meghala village fell ill on Friday due to extreme heat.

She was admitted to Binika Community Health Center for treatment and later died of her ailments. Her relatives asked the medical staff to provide an ambulance (Mahaprayan vehicle) from the medical centre to take the body to the village. It is alleged that no ambulance was available to carry the body of the elderly woman.

The villagers carried the elderly woman's body on a bicycle from the hospital. Dr Santosh Bibhor of Binika Community Health Center has said that Rukmini Sahu died during treatment last night. He further said that he told the attendants to take the body but never asked them to carry it on a bicycle.

People were shocked to see such an incident. It was very sad that the dead person was not given proper respect in the Health Minister's own district. The old woman died due to severe dehydration. After the death, the dead body remained in the hospital for a long time but no ambulance was provided to carry it even after the long wait.