25 YEAR OLD MAN SENTENCED TO 20 YEARS IN JAIL FOR RAPING TEEN GIRL OVER A YEAR AFTER KIDNAPPING HER

The court also directed the district legal services authority to pay Rs 4.50 lakh to the 14-year-old survivor as compensation, said special public prosecutor Mohan Singari. The court convicted the man after recording the statements of 10 witnesses and examining the girl's medical reports, he said. The man kidnapped the girl from her village in November 2019, and took her to Surat in Gujarat. From there, they went to Vizianagaram in Andhra Pradesh, and eventually came back to Ganjam, police said.