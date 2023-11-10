Puri: Nearly 10 devotees, including elderly people, were seriously injured in a stampede-like situation that arose in Puri Lord Jagannath Temple this morning. The injured were rushed to the nearby Puri district hospital. Police, however said there was an overcrowding inside the temple but no stampede occurred.

The incident took place during the 'Mangala Aarti'. The Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) chief administrator Ranjan Kumar Das said that the sudden rush of devotees in the early hours today led to an overcrowding inside the temple. We have been augmenting the arrangements to ensure smooth darshan of devotees, Das said.

A huge crowd of devotees flock to the Puri Jagannath Temple during the auspicious Kartik month every year. After the aarti, devotees were allowed inside the temple. While the crowd rushed inside, many devotees fell on the ground and were stepped on by others. The injured were helped out by the police and then taken to the hospital.

According to eye-witnesses around 20 devotees fell on the ground and 10 of them fainted when a stampede-like situation erupted. The injured were first given preliminary treatment at the temple premises and then shifted to Puri district hospital.

Ranjan Das, a devotee said many people fell after being pushed from behind. They cried out for help but people stepped on them. Finally, the Jagannath Temple Police (JTP) rescued these devotees.