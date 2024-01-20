MARATHA ACTIVIST MANOJ JARANGE PATIL ON HIS WAY TO MUMBAI TO KICK START AMARAN UPOSHAN

Jalna: Maratha activist Manoj Jarange-Patil, who has been demanding inclusion of the Maratha community in the Other Backward Classes (OBC) for quotas in government jobs and education, left for Mumbai today from the Antarwali Sarati Village to kick-start the 'Amaran Uposhan', fasting to death.

"From today, we will fast until death. We will take a final call after speaking to everyone in the community because inclusivity is important. If need be, I will sacrifice my life for the Maratha reservation but not give up," Patil added.

There is a huge police presence near Antarvali Sarati's Main Road. Barricades have been set up at spots where protestors will gather in huge numbers. An emotional Patil interacted with the media before leaving for Mumbai.

"Even if there are bullets fired at my chest, there is no turning back. I am ready to make sacrifices for the society. The fast was supposed to begin on January 26. However, after considering it, I decided to commence it today, " he added.

He also said that the Maratha Community had given seven months to the Government demanding inclusion. "Nothing was done in this regard. The battle for the Maratha Reservation will reach Mumbai now. We are ready to go to any extent to achieve our goal," Patil claimed.

Earlier Chief Minister Eknath Shinde had asked him to review the decision to march to Mumbai as the government was ready to bring in changes and was taking steps towards it. “We have made the promise and are working on it. I urge and request Jarange-Patil to take a conciliatory stand when the government is positive. He should avoid holding a protest,” Shinde said.