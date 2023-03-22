Mumbai (Maharashtra): Zakir Naik, a radical Islamist preacher is likely to be deported to India from Oman. According to official sources, Indian intelligence agencies are in touch with Oman authorities to detain Zakir Naik during his visit there on March 23. Naik, who fled India in 2017 has been invited to Oman to deliver religious lectures. Accused of promoting terrorism, money laundering, and spreading hatred, the Indian government banned Naik's writings and speeches in India.

According to sources, originally from Konkan in Maharashtra, Zakir Abdul Karim Naik along with his family moved to Dongri in Mumbai. Belonging to a family of doctors, Zakir also became a doctor. Soon after he met an Islamic preacher and inspired by the preacher, Doctor Zakir left his profession. He started giving lectures on Islam. Naik used to roam around Mumbai preaching about Islam.

Slowly he gained popularity and people started following him. People called him for giving lectures on Islam. He started an organization called Islamic Research Foundation in 1991. He also started a satellite television channel "Peace TV". Despite controversies, Zakir has more than 1 crore 70 lakh followers on social media. He continues to speak at conferences and events around the world.

Some of the controversies surrounding Naik include his support for Osama Bin Laden. In 2008, he supported Bin Laden through his channel. In 2016, he was accused of spreading hate speech after which Bangladeshi terrorists, who fired at people in Dhaka accused Naik's speech provoked them. In 2017, Naik relocated to Malaysia in 2017 to evade the law. Malaysia has also banned Naik to deliver speeches there.