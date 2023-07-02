Mumbai: Rahul Kanal, the close aide of Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray, who switched allegiance to the ruling Shiv Sena faction on Saturday, demanded a detailed probe into the deaths of actor Sushant Singh Rajput and his ex-manager Disha Salian.

Addressing the media soon after his switchover to Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde-led faction of Shiv Sena, Kanal said that some people are saying he changed sides because the current government initiated a probe in Disha Salian and Sushant Singh Rajput death cases.

"I have requested CM Eknath Shinde to conduct a detailed investigation in Sushant Singh Rajput and Disha Salian's murder case. Many people have been raising questions if I joined Shiv Sena (Shinde faction) because I was involved in the murder. So, I have requested the CM to do a thorough investigation into the case and answer those people. And if my name comes up in it (involvement in the murder) I am ready to leave politics," said Rahul Kanal.

Notably, Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead on June 14, 2020 in his Bandra apartment. The actor was found hanging from the ceiling fan. He was 34 at the time of death. “If my name crops up then you can whip me with your shoes. There is a need for a detailed investigation and I can go anywhere for this,” he added talking about the case.

On Saturday, Rahul Kanal joined Shiv Sena (Shinde faction). However, he was one of the close aides of Aaditya Thackeray. Rahul along with many other Sena workers joined Shinde faction from Uddhav group. Kanal, a well-known name in Bollywood circles, said probe will be a perfect reply to people levelling allegations against him, and if his name crops up during the investigation, he will leave politics.

Kanal joined the Shiv Sena in the presence of Shinde, his son and MP Shrikant Shinde, and other party MLAs. The development came days after Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis, in an interview, said that an investigation into the Sushant Singh Rajput case is still underway and that the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is probing the case from all angles. Fadnavis also talked about Salia’s case and said that police were still recording statements matter and the probe has not been closed.