Mumbai: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday shared the song 'Hriday Mein Shri Ram Hain' sung by Suresh Wadkar and Arya Ambekar on his social media handle. Expressing his joy over the latest development, Suresh Wadkar, in an exclusive talk to ETV Bharat said that it is all the blessings from PM Modi and Lord Ram.

With less than 70 hours left for the grand consecration ceremony of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya, PM Modi has left no stone unturned to create a Rammaya atmosphere across the country. He has been sharing different religious and cultural songs very often on his social media handles for the past few days.

The latest addition to the songs shared by Modi is the devotional song sung by Suresh, a Kolhapur-born Indian playback singer. Speaking to ETV Bharat, Suresh said, "It is a great blessing and honour for me that our Prime Minister has shared my song on the occasion of our Lord Ram's homecoming."

"It is a momentous event for me and my family. Being praised by a person who happens to be our country's beloved Prime Minister, having the attention of the entire country, people talking about my song and listening to it with great devotion is just a dream come true moment for me," Suresh asserted.

Suresh, who graced songs like 'Aur Is Dil Mein' and 'Lagi Aaj Sawan Ki', also expressed that this kind of appreciation inspire artists from different genres to try something new and serve the people and country with some quality art.

"We are artists. It's always motivational if something big comes up like this. It gives rise to a feeling that what more can be done. The urge to do something next increases. Being admired by such great people boosts the whole environment.