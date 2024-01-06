Chandrapur: Celebrity chef chef Vishnu Manohar on Friday created a world record of sorts by preparing nearly 7000 kg cereal khichdi in Maharashtra's Chandrapur in a bid to create awareness about the nutritional value of the dish. Cereals are very nutritious grains. To spread the awareness, a world record was created at Chandrapur. As much as 6750 kg of khichdi was prepared from cereals by celebrity chef Vishnu Manohar.

The record was made at the the grand agricultural exhibition Chanda Agro 2024, currently underway at Chanda Club Ground, Chandrapur. The event has been conceptualized by Maharashtra Minister of Forests, Culture and Fisheries, Sudhir Mungantiwar, who is also the Guardian Minister of Chandrapur District.

The year 2023 was announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the 'International Millet Year'. Responding to PM's call, chef Vishnu Manohar decided to make 12 twelve records with regard to preparing various dishes containing millets. Accordingly, chef Manohar prepared 6750 kg millet khichdi at the grand agricultural exhibition Chanda Agro 2024 creating a record of sorts.

Previously, chef Manohar has made records in Nagpur, Aurangabad and Nashik by preparing other cereal khichdis there. Earlier he had prepared 6500 kg of khichdi in Nagpur which he broke at Chandrapur on Friday.

New world record to be held in Ayodhya: Chef Manohar said that a new record of the biggest khichdi will be created in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya during the inauguration of Ram temple saying 8000 kg of Halwa will be made. While a 10ft wide iron pan was used for the khichdi was used at Chandrapur, for Ayodhya, there is going to be a huge cauldron of 15 feet by 15 feet, he said.