Mumbai: Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday said the BJP's "one nation, one party" plan would never be accepted and claimed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's charisma is on the wane. Addressing a rally at Digras in Yavatmal district, Thackeray referred to the nine MLAs of the Ajit Pawar camp joining the Maharashtra government and questioned the need to "steal" the Nationalist Congress Party if the government enjoys majority as claimed by the BJP.

Digras is the home turf of Shiv Sena MLA and state minister Sanjay Rathod, who is aligned with Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. One nation, one law can be understood. But we will never accept one nation, one party plan of the BJP, Thackeray said. He said 40 MLAs of Shiv Sena went to the BJP (last year) along with some independent legislators.

"They (BJP) used to claim that their government (also comprising the Shinde faction of Sena and independents) enjoys a comfortable majority. If this is the case then what was the need to steal the NCP? he asked. The former chief minister also alleged the estranged ally Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) wanted Shiv Sena alone but not the Thackerays.

The BJP has now become a party of riff-raff," Thackeray said in an apparent reference to the recent induction of nine MLAs of NCP in the Shiv Sena-BJP government including Ajit Pawar. He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi's charisma has faded which was witnessed in the recently-held Karnataka assembly elections.

"He (Modi) gave the 'Bajarang Bali ki Jai' slogan loudly, but God hit back with his mace and the BJP was whitewashed in Karnataka, Thackeray added. He said the defection of a few leaders from one party to another can be understood, but stealing an entire party should not be allowed in a democracy.

We have seen some MLAs jumping from one party to another ahead of elections. However, swallowing a party has to be stopped. In a democracy, every party should be allowed to express their views even though they are political opponents, Thackeray said. He said there was a time when a new government used to be formed through ballot papers, "but now the new government is formed through 'khokas' (boxes of money).

Modi in Madhya Pradesh said that a Rs 70,000 crore scam took place in Maharashtra and blamed it on the Nationalist Congress Party. Within a few days, an NCP (section) joined the Maharashtra government. Now leaders of the NCP will share their photos with the prime minister. What sort of Hindutva is this? he asked.

Thackeray claimed Union Home Minister Amit Shah had promised him of sharing the chief minister's post with Shiv Sena (Undivided) for 2.5 years during their meeting at Matoshree, the private residence of the Thackerays in Mumbai, in October 2019. "However, post the assembly elections in 2019, he (Shah) refused to admit this promise, prompting me to join hands with the NCP and the Congress, he claimed.

Thackeray said if he gets another chance, he will ensure that a Shivsainik becomes the chief minister of Maharashtra again. Taking a swipe at the Centre over the violence in Manipur, he said the government should send officials of Income Tax, ED and CBI to the north-eastern state and try to "silence those people like these teams do in other parts of India. "Send them there and establish peace in Manipur, he said.

Speaking on the Uniform Civil Code, Thackeray said the Union government comes up with new issues every time and tries to divert the attention of people from existing controversies that could potentially affect it. Now, the Union government has come up with UCC. We want the draft of the UCC to come out. We are open for discussion on UCC. We have supported the abrogation of Article 370," Thackeray added.

The former chief minister has been criticised by the BJP and incumbent CM Eknath Shinde that he spent most of his tenure sitting at home during the COVID-19 pandemic. I managed the entire state by sitting at home. These people are now going door to door but the condition of Maharashtra is on the decline on various fronts, Thackeray added. (PTI)