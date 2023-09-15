Chandauli (Maharashtra): In a shocking incident, the semi-nude body of a woman was found wrapped up in a polythene and kept in a suitcase. The local people saw the body in a red suitcase in a dense forest area near the Chakargatta police station. The police reached the spot and launched a probe into the murder. Since the incident site was on the Chandauli and Sonbhadra border, a team of the Raipur and Chandauli police of Sonbhadra district reached the spot.

The Chakarghatta police said that the identity of the woman is yet to be ascertained. However, the name Sarita was written on the woman's hand, they said. The police suspected that someone should have murdered the woman elsewhere and stuffed the body in a suitcase and dumped in the forest. Additional SP Sukhram Bharati said, "The body was found in the forest and action is being taken for identification and it was sent for post-mortem."

The murder came to light when a man went to the forest to graze the cattle on Friday morning. When he saw the suitcase stained with blood, he immediately informed the police and villagers. After receiving the information, the police reached the spot and opened the suitcase and found a woman’s body wrapped in polythene. Foul smell was emanating from the body and it was suspected that the body was two to three days old. The woman wore a brown coloured kurti.

Also read: Uttar Pradesh: Girl student raped in moving car on pretext of getting a job, beaten; accused held