Hingoli (Maharashtra) : A rural pregnant woman had to deliver her baby in an autorickshaw on the hospital premises as all the doctors and the staff were allegedly busy attending the farewell function of the superintendent on the same premises. Consequently, the staff of the Vasmat Grameen Mahila Hospital in Hingoli, Maharashtra, have been served show-cause notices, official sources said.

The woman delivered the child in the autorickshaw in which she was brought to the hospital after she went into labour pains. This incident took place on Monday and it had sparked outrage among the local public. The staff of the woman's hospital in Vasmat were facing flak over the incident.

Incidentally, the hospital staff were attending the function held on the same premises but did not care to extend services to the woman who was in labour pangs at that time. A video has also emerged showing the staff busy with the function on the hospital premises while there was no doctor or nurse by the side of the woman, sources said. Senior officials have also confirmed that the incident happened on the Vasmat Hospital premises and the concerned staff have been asked to give their reply within one day.

District Surgeon Mangesh Tehare said it was wrong to hold private functions in such a manner during duty hours that had caused a problem for a patient. Tehare said that the administration has taken serious note of this and steps have been initiated to take action against those who would be found guilty in this incident.