WILL TAKE FIRM STAND IF ANYONE TRIES TO BREAK NCP SHARAD PAWAR

Amravati The Nationalist Congress Party would have to act firmly if anyone attempts to break the party NCP chief Sharad Pawar has said against the backdrop of a buzz about his nephew Ajit Pawar s next political move Amid rumours that he is cosying up with the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party BJP Ajit Pawar on Friday said he would 100 per cent like to be the chief minister of Maharashtra and that the NCP can stake a claim to the CM s post now also instead of waiting for 2024 when the Assembly polls are due in the state Sharad Pawar on Sunday said Tomorrow if anyone is attempting to break the party NCP then it is their strategy If we have to take any stand then we have to do it firmly It is improper to talk about this today because we have not discussed this issue the NCP chief said without elaborating He was responding to a question on rumoured attempts to break away Ajit Pawar from the NCP if 16 MLAs of the Shiv Sena including Chief Minister Eknath Shinde are disqualified by the Supreme Court In his weekly column in Marathi daily Saamana on April 16 Shiv Sena UBT leader Sanjay Raut claimed Sharad Pawar had told Uddhav Thackeray during their meeting that nobody wants to switch over but his Pawar s family is being targeted If anyone takes a personal decision to leave the NCP it is an individual issue but as a party we will never go with the BJP Raut had quoted Pawar senior as saying Notably Ajit Pawar has denied speculation that he and a group of MLAs loyal to him might align with the BJP and said he would be with the NCP till he is alive PTI