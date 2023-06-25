WILL SUE CHANNELS FOR CLAIMING PRO AURANGZEB SLOGANS WERE SHOUTED AT AIMIM RALLY SAYS OWAISI

Amravati: All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Sunday accused some news channels of falsely reporting that slogans in support of Mughal emperor Aurangzeb were shouted at his rally in Maharashtra's Buldhana district.

Owaisi threatened to sue these television channels for circulating "fake news". "The police was there at the time (in the rally at Malkapur). You (channels) have been broadcasting lies. How much will you hate Muslims? I will file cases against you," he said.

Meanwhile, queried about the episode, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said he was wondering from where these "sons of Aurangzeb" had cropped up suddenly in the state. "The Muslims of Maharashtra and all of India are not descendants of Aurangzeb. It will soon be revealed who are shouting such slogans and at whose behest," Fadnavis, who also holds the state home portfolio, said.

Hoardings of former Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi chief Prakash Ambedkar with Aurangzeb's picture in it, were put up in the Mahim area of Mumbai, police said on Thursday. "Posters were put up at night, no information yet on who put them up. It has been removed now. No complaint received so far," Mumbai Police said.

According to the police, they will register an FIR against unknown people if law and order are disturbed. Meanwhile, Maharashtra Minister and Shiv Sena leader Deepak Kesarkar reacted to the matter and said Uddhav Thackeray's new love for Aurangzeb can be seen. "Uddhav Thackeray's new love for Aurangzeb can be seen. Those who're compromising with Hindutva, won't be forgiven by Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj," Kesarkar added. (With agency Inputs)