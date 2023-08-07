Beed (Maharashtra): A 25-year-old widow was gang-raped and assaulted by two men, along with her paramour, in Beed town of Maharashtra on August 4, the police said on Sunday. Police Inspector Vilas Hazare, leading the investigation, said, "The victim was going to home on foot when a car was suddenly stopped beside her in which her paramour and two others were sitting.

The paramour, Suresh Namdev Lambate, asked the victim to sit in the car. The victim quietly sat in the car and found Suresh's brother Amol Namdev Lambote already sitting in the car, along with his friend. After the car reached a few km, the accused was raped and assaulted by them. The incident took the worst turn when Suresh stopped the car at his residence where his wife came out and joined the trio in assaulting her."

According to the complaint lodged by the victim with the Shivajinagar police in Beed, the woman’s husband died five years ago. She then moved to Beed with her three-year-old daughter. She was having an affair with Suresh of Satrapotra in Beed. The victim has been hospitalised at one of the hospitals in Beed.

Hazare also said that the police will render justice to the victim and nab the culprits, who are at large. A case was registered against all the accused under sections 376 and 302 of IPC in the Neknoor Police Station. Two dedicated teams have been assigned to track down the perpetrators and locate the vehicle used in the crime.

