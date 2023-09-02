WAVE YOUR HAND AND DRIVE THE CAR IIT BOMBAY STUDENT MAKES THIS POSSIBLE

Mumbai: Imagine using gestures to drive a car. Mehul Borad, a 21-year-old researcher from IIT Bombay has found a way to make this possible with his latest artifical intelligence (AI)-based technology.

Mehul has come up with a technology that enables one to run a car without touching the steering. One simply needs to use gestures to start the car and drive it. With the help of AI, Mehul uses gestures for controlling the car.

Mehul, who hails from Rajasthan has been passionate about science and technology since his childhood. His hobby is research and he undertook many innovative projects when he was in school. He studied in Hyderabad and then joined IIT Bombay.

As a child, Mehul loved playing with machine parts at home and has a love for machines. He qualified the International Olympiad exam with flying colours. By the time he joined IIT, Mehul had already built a small drone, remodeled an electric car and even built his own robot. His robot would dance in school and his small car could cross any obstacles on the ground.

Mehul's parents recognised his love for physics and electronics and encouraged him to pursue this field. "When I was a child, I was fascinated by all machines. I would be curious about how it works and its mechanism. I would enjoy watching its functioning. I once made a small fan with the help of a small motor, paper blades and batteries. Since then, my family has been encouraging me to work with machines," said Mehul.

Mehul dreams to become a scientist. He wants to devise technologies through which expensive medical tests worth lakhs of rupees can be done in India at much cheaper rates. AI can make such things possible, he added.