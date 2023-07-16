WATCH SEA WAVE SWALLOWS WOMAN AS HELPLESS KIDS SCREAM WATCH IN HORROR

Mumbai: A Twitter video showed horrific visuals of a family picnic that turned into a tragedy after a 32-year-old married woman was swept away by a massive wave at Mumbai's Bandstand in Bandra on Saturday as her husband and her children kept screaming and watching helplessly.

The couple sat on a rock against the backdrop of a massive wave that was crashing from behind and their children were trying to capture a joyful moment when the tragedy struck. The family had planned to visit Juhu Chowpatty, but they were restricted from entering the beach due to high tide. So, they changed their plan and decided to head towards Bandra.

Upon reaching Bandra Fort, the family members out of excitement went closer to the sea to take photos. The couple sat on a rock while their children watched them from a distance and clocked their photographs. Suddenly, a massive wave hit them, and dragged Jyoti Sonar away.

In the horrific video, children’s desperate cries of ‘Mummy’ was heard and it indicated that Jyoti Sonar drowned within a matter of seconds.

A man tried to hold onto Jyoti's saree in an attempt to save her while other bystanders grabbed Mukesh's feet and pulled him back to safety. People who witnessed the tragedy immediately informed the cops, who arrived at the scene. A search and rescue operation was carried out for the woman after she drowned in the sea. The Indian Coast Guard later fished out her body.