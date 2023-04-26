WANT TO HAVE A SON WITH YOU MAHARASHTRA PROFESSOR RAPES PAYING GUEST WOMAN IN CHHATRAPATI SAMBHAJI NAGAR BOOKED

Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar: In a shocking incident, a university professor has allegedly raped a woman repeatedly with the help of his wife in Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar area of Maharashtra, police said on Wednesday. A police official said that a case was registered at the Begampura police station against the couple on Tuesday.

The case was registered following a complaint by the woman. In her complaint, the woman said that she got an admission at Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University last year. The woman said that while looking for a hostel room, she came across Prof Ashok Gurappa Bandgar, a professor at the Drama Department of the varsity.

The woman said that Prof Ashok and his wife Pallavi Ashok Bandgar offered their house for her to stay as a paying guest as she could not find a hostel room. She said that things changed for the worse as Prof Ashok started sexually harassing her from Jun. 2022. What shocked the woman is that when she narrated her ordeal to Prof Ashok's wife Pallavi, the latter told her that there was nothing wrong in it.

The victim woman said that Prof Ashok's wife told her that they did not have a son and wanted her to marry Prof Ashok to have a son from her. The woman said that in July 2022, while she was sleeping in the hall of the house, Prof Ashok sexually assaulted her. Since then, the accused has sexually assaulted her five to six times.

The woman said that instead of accepting their crime, the Bandgar couple accused her of theft. She further said that one day, the couple brutally beat her and tortured her until she became unconscious. Later, the girl's family took her home. On Tuesday, the woman lodged a complaint with the police in her village.

A case has been registered against the Bandagar couple in the Begampura police. Further investigation into the incident is going on.