VETERAN ACTOR JAYANT SAVARKAR PASSES AWAY AT 88

Mumbai: Veteran actor, Jayant Savarkar, passed away at a private hospital in Mumbai on Monday.

He was 88 and is survived by wife, two daughters and a son. His last rites will be performed tomorrow morning.

Saravkar, known for his unparalleled work in Marathi and Hindi films, was being treated of age-related ailments at a hospital in Thane. He was admitted in the hospital 15 days back and was put on ventilator after his health condition deteriorated. He breathed his last this morning.

His association with films, theatre and television spanned to around 70 years. Born on May 3, 1936 in Maharashtra's Guhagar, Savarkar had 20 siblings. He was the youngest among the children. He started his acting career in 1954 and entered Hindi film industry at the age of 75. He acted in over 30 Hindi films, sharing screen with stars like Ajay Devgn, Irrfan Khan, John Abraham and others. He has a total of more than 100 films and 51 plays to his credit.

Some of the popular Hindi films where he acted are "Ina Meena Dika", "Ghulam e Mustafa", "Rocky Handsome", "Vaswaa" and "Singham". Among the well-known Marathi films are "Eja Bija Teeja", "Biskit", "Ringa Ringa" and "Vedyanye Jatra" while plays where he acted are namely "Echha Payala", "Jawai Maja Bhala", "Durithane Timir Javo", "Prema Tusha Rang Kasa", "Surya Chachi Pille" and "Himalayan Shadow".

Also Read: Veteran RSS 'pracharak' Madan Das Devi passes away at 81

The actor also worked in Akashvani. Savarkar had presided over the 97th All India Marathi Theater Conference and wrote an autobiography titled 'Me Ek Chhota Guy'.