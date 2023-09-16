Mumbai (Maharashtra) : Union Minister Anurag Thakur alleged that Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi had granted permission to some of their people to “destroy” the Constitution of the country. "Some people are not happy with the development of the country. They want to destroy the Constitution. Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi have given permission to these people to do so. Constitution nowhere states that one has the right to humiliate any religion," Union Minister Anurag Thakur said on Friday.

Thakur has been launching an offensive against the Congress on Sanatana Dharma. He has said that the Congress party is ashamed of Sanatan Dharma and that they want to end Sanatan Dharma. In his address to the public in Bhilwara's Shahpura Thakur said, "Congress is ashamed of Sanatan Dharma, they want to insult Hindus and they want to crush the Constitution

He further added, "Every day Congress and leaders of their supporting parties say that they will end Sanatana Dharma. They have now also started boycotting journalists and have started filing complaints. Whether it is in Chennai or Bengal, they are filing complaints out of fear."

Meanwhile, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president JP Nadda on Friday hit out at opposition bloc INDIA and alleged that the agenda of Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi is to "abuse and disrespect" Sanatan Dharma. (ANI)