UNDERWORLD DON CHHOTA RAJANS CLOSE AIDE ABU SAWANT DEPORTED FROM SINGAPORE

Mumbai In a major blow to the mafia underworld Don Chhota Rajan s close aide Santosh Mahadev Sawant also known as Abu Sawant has been extradited to India from Singapore after a long and strenuous process that began over two decades back Sawant who is the handler of gangster Chhota Rajan s finances was apprehended by the Central Bureau of Investigation CBI in Delhi and is set to appear in court on Wednesday This development is seen as a major setback for Rajan as Sawant was responsible for handling all his financial affairs and was known for his loyalty to his mentorSawant s extradition process began in 2010 when he was found to be running hotels in Singapore However bureaucratic red tape reportedly caused a delay in the process The police have stated that there are six pending cases against Sawant including one under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act MCOCA in which he and Rajan s wife Sujata Nikhalje are the key accused The MCOCA case dates back to 2006 when Sujata and two others were arrested by the crime branch for threatening and extorting money from builders in Tilak NagarAccording to the allegations Sujata and Sawant forced builders to hand over redevelopment projects to Sujata s construction firm Khusi Construction which was named after Rajan s daughter Sawant who is the son of a real estate agent from Tilak Nagar met Rajan during a property deal and quickly rose through the ranks of the gang Rajan trusted him greatly and Sawant soon started handling his finances identifying targets threatening builders pressuring officials and taking care of his familySawant began by issuing threats and making extortion calls for protection money for the Rajan gang during his boss absence in the city He and Sujata are also the accused in a 2005 extortion case that is still pending trial and there was a Red Corner Notice RCN issued against him in 2006 On Tuesday the Indian High Commission in Singapore alerted the nodal officer of the CBI that Sawant was being deported As soon as Sawant arrived at Delhi International Airport the CBI claimed custody of him in a 2016 case of extortion After Rajan s deportation from Bali in Indonesia in 2015 the government handed over all his 71 offenses to the CBI Sources have revealed that Sawant s family lives in Little India in Singapore where he owns hotels He is also believed to control Rajan s properties in Malaysia and IndonesiaThe deportation of Sawant is a significant development in the ongoing investigation into Chhota Rajan s criminal activities His arrest may reveal crucial information about the gang s financial dealings and other criminal activities The case highlights the importance of international cooperation and coordination in the fight against transnational organized crime